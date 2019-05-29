|
ARENGE, Carole Celeste Of Belmont, May 18, 2019. Age 77. Loving wife of Linda "Buggy" Miller. Loving mother of Derek Colantonio of West Virginia, Matthew Colantonio & his wife Jessica of North Quincy, and Ami Draheim & her husband Jay of San Antonio. Dear sister of Margaret "Peggy Fitzgerald & her husband Paul of Reading. Caring aunt of Kim Oswald & her husband Donald, Stacy Thomson & her husband Brian, Dean Fitzgerald & his wife Lynn, and the late Scott Fitzgerald & his surviving wife Eva. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Caring great-aunt to 10 great-nieces & great-nephews. Retired Pediatric Nurse, Children's Hospital. A Visitation period will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 12 Noon to 2 PM. Followed by a Funeral Service at 2 PM. Relatives & friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carole's memory made be made to Mount Auburn Hospital Development Office, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 please memo Hematology/Oncology or at donate.mountauburnhospital.org/donate MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019