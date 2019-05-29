Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for CAROLE ARENGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLE CELESTE ARENGE

CAROLE CELESTE ARENGE Obituary
ARENGE, Carole Celeste Of Belmont, May 18, 2019. Age 77. Loving wife of Linda "Buggy" Miller. Loving mother of Derek Colantonio of West Virginia, Matthew Colantonio & his wife Jessica of North Quincy, and Ami Draheim & her husband Jay of San Antonio. Dear sister of Margaret "Peggy Fitzgerald & her husband Paul of Reading. Caring aunt of Kim Oswald & her husband Donald, Stacy Thomson & her husband Brian, Dean Fitzgerald & his wife Lynn, and the late Scott Fitzgerald & his surviving wife Eva. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Caring great-aunt to 10 great-nieces & great-nephews. Retired Pediatric Nurse, Children's Hospital. A Visitation period will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 12 Noon to 2 PM. Followed by a Funeral Service at 2 PM. Relatives & friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carole's memory made be made to Mount Auburn Hospital Development Office, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 please memo Hematology/Oncology or at donate.mountauburnhospital.org/donate MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Carole Celeste ARENGE
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
