Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Home
649 High St.
WESTWOOD, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
808 High St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLE COLWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLE J. (ADAMS) COLWELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLE J. (ADAMS) COLWELL Obituary
COLWELL, Carole J. (Adams) Of Westwood, Oct 6. Beloved wife of Calvin W. Colwell, and dear mother of Scott W. of Medfield, and Laurie of Palm City, FL. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Benson, Stephanie Diamond, Ryan Colwell, and Cameron Colwell and loving great-grandmother of Quinn Colwell. Sister of the late Barbara Adams and the late Doris Sabo, and aunt of Linda Stufflebean and Michael Sabo. Visiting Hours Wed., 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service, Thurs. at 11 am at the First Baptist Church, 808 High St., Westwood. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, PO Box 766, Center Harbor, NH 03226 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Carole J. (Adams) COLWELL
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now