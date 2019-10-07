|
COLWELL, Carole J. (Adams) Of Westwood, Oct 6. Beloved wife of Calvin W. Colwell, and dear mother of Scott W. of Medfield, and Laurie of Palm City, FL. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Benson, Stephanie Diamond, Ryan Colwell, and Cameron Colwell and loving great-grandmother of Quinn Colwell. Sister of the late Barbara Adams and the late Doris Sabo, and aunt of Linda Stufflebean and Michael Sabo. Visiting Hours Wed., 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service, Thurs. at 11 am at the First Baptist Church, 808 High St., Westwood. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, PO Box 766, Center Harbor, NH 03226 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019