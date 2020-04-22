|
REYNOLDS, Carole J. (Lally) Age 80, of Easton, at West Acres Nursing Home in Brockton. Carole was one of 159* people in Massachusetts who succumbed to COVID-19 on April 17. A 50-year resident of Waltham, Carole was the devoted daughter of the late Thomas F. Lally and Ethel M.(Owen) Lally. Sister of the late Theresa (Lally) MacKenzie, Joan (Lally) Rodeck, and Barbara (Lally) McGrath. Beloved wife of 54 years of the late David G. Reynolds. Survived by her children: daughters Joan E. (Reynolds) Daly and husband Brian; Carole S. (Reynolds) Castano and husband Paul; sons David G. Reynolds, Jr. and wife Kristen; Daniel S. Reynolds and wife Sherri; Philip L. Reynolds and wife Kathryn; Thomas L. Reynolds of Guangzhou, China and his partner June of Seoul. Loving "Nana" of Daniel, Jennifer, Kathrine, David, III, Joseph, Elizabeth, Matthew, Daniel, Clayton and his fiancée Jasmyn, and Luke. "Great-Nana" to Ezra and Oliver. Beloved (Great) "Auntie" to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by her beloved rescue dog and companion Dexter. Boston College School of Education '61, Carole taught 4th grade at the Abigail Adams School in Weymouth, and as a substitute teacher in Waltham. She later served as the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools in Sudbury until her retirement in 2000. Family and friends are cordially invited to a Celebration of Life planned for September. In the meantime, please visit our digital celebration of Carole's life at Legacy.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole's name to the Brigham COVID-19 Response Fund c/o Brigham and Women's Hospital, PO Box 414905, Boston, MA 02241-4905. The Reynolds Family gratefully acknowledges the heroic efforts of the staff and first responders at West Acres and Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, as well as Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham for providing the services. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020