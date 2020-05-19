|
CURTIN, Carole L. (Haskins) A longtime Medford resident, died on May 16, 2020 in Centerville, MA. Carole was born in Pittsfield to Walter and Monica Haskins. She received a BA degree from Smith College and an MA degree from Harvard University. In 1959, she married Dr. F. Gregory Curtin, Jr., a Winchester Hospital surgeon and lifelong Medford resident, who died in 1980. Carole was the proud mother of Sally (Curtin) Hurley and her husband, Stephen of Centerville, Dr. F. Gregory Curtin, III and his wife Ann, of Knoxville, TN, Walter T. Curtin of Westwood, Christopher Curtin and his wife, Linda, of Medford, and Andrew Curtin and his wife, Christine, of Reading. If Carole's children were her pride, her grandsons were her joy: Kevin Curtin, graduate of Georgia Tech and currently of Seattle, WA, Lt. Brian Curtin, graduate of USMA at West Point and currently serving in the Aviation Program in Enterprise, AL, and Matthew and Connor Curtin, currently attending high school in Reading, MA. Carole's true vocation was learning in all its forms. She instilled this passion in her own children and grandchildren as well as her students, teaching in the Pittsfield, Medford, and Winchester public school systems, and at St. Joseph's School in Medford. After her retirement, she continued to educate, volunteering at the Eye Opener Program at the Museum of Science and as a member of the Doric Docents at the Massachusetts State House. Carole's lifelong passion was golf. She proudly represented Winchester Country Club on a state golf team and turned in her card after a great round, having never been bested by her husband or children. A private viewing will be held on Friday, May 22nd at Keefe Funeral Home in ARLINGTON, immediately followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor Point at Centerville, 22 Richardson Road, Centerville, MA 02632.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020