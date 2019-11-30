Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for CAROLE REGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLE M. (DE RENSIS) REGAN

CAROLE M. (DE RENSIS) REGAN Obituary
REGAN, Carole M. (de Rensis) Of East Weymouth, formerly of Salem and Newton, passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 27, 2019. Longtime life partner of Diane Moloney, loving mother of eldest son and family, of youngest son Brian and wife Sarah, dear grandmother of Ashley, Taylor, and Jacob, great-grandmother of Cora and Mae, and sister of Paul. She is also survived by her BFF, Eileen Flood, and many nieces and nephews. A Visiting Hour will be held in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER on Wed., Dec. 4 from 10:30 until 11:30 followed by words of remembrance at 11:30. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carole can be made to: 888 Women's History Project, 69 Spring St., Cambridge, MA 02141, her son Brian's 2020 Boston Marathon run in her honor http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/carole_regan or Norwell Visiting Nurse & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. To share a memory of Carole, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
