McCANN, Carole V. (Degasis) In Nashua, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on January 9, 1935, she was the daughter of Bolic A. Degasis and Marjorie A. Clough.
In 1956, Carole graduated from Rivier College and married the love of her life, Charles J. McCann. They had three children: Lisa, Matthew and Stephen. After Charlie died in 1985, Carole continued an active life, spending a great deal of time with her many close friends in the Nashua area, and traveling with friends and family on trips in the U.S. and abroad. Her favorite roommate on many of these trips was Victoria, her beloved granddaughter.
A marvelous wife, mother and friend, Carole was patient, thoughtful and loyal. Her home was in many ways the center of her life. She loved entertaining family and friends and cooking delicious meals. Music was a constant presence, especially jazz and Frank Sinatra. Carole had a real talent for decorating, and enjoyed playing cards and Scrabble and dining out. She was a deeply caring person and a longtime volunteer at the Nashua Soup Kitchen, where she always had a smile for the people she served. Carole faced her many health challenges with strength and grace.
Carole is survived by her daughter, Lisa McCann and her husband Jamie Nemiah of Boston, MA, her son Matthew McCann and his wife Andrea Varano of Newburyport, MA, her son Stephen and his wife Bobbie McCann of Charlotte, NC, and her granddaughter Victoria Nemiah and her husband Ethan Ananny of San Francisco, CA. She is also survived by treasured in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Carole was predeceased by her half-brother, Theodore Degasis and step-sister, Roxanne Dane Tuttle.
The family is profoundly grateful for the exceptional care Carole received from Home Health & Hospice Care and the Courville at Nashua. Funeral Services will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Nashua at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, November 9th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Nashua Soup Kitchen or to Home Health & Hospice Care in Merrimack. Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, Nashua, NH, (603)882-0591
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019