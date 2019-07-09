Boston Globe Obituaries
CAROLE (RAVREBY) WARKEL


1936 - 2019
WARKEL, Carole (Ravreby) Of Brookline, passed away on July 8, 2019, at 82 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Bernard & Pearl (Berzow) Ravreby. Loving mother of Deborah Black & husband Gregory of Hudson, NH and Richard Warkel & wife Ren of Calistoga, CA. Dear sister of Roberta Jacobs of Chestnut Hill, Annette Feldman & husband Barry of Newton Centre, Myra Posner of Dana Point, CA, Amy Yunes of Sharon, and many loving nieces & nephews. Carole was an Executive Administrator for over 30 years for both the VA Hospital and Brigham & Women Hospital in Boston, retiring in 2016. She loved to travel, and belonged to a local swim club. She will be missed by many! Chapel Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Thursday, July 11th, at 12pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance at the home of Annette & Barry Feldman following the burial on Thursday, until 8pm, Minyan Service at 7:30pm; continuing on Friday, from 1-4pm; Sunday, from 6-8pm, Minyan Service at 7:30pm; and Monday-Wednesday, 6-8pm, Minyan at 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole's name to a . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
