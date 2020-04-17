|
PAOLINI, Carolina "Carol" Age 83, of Newton, passed away at Care One At Newton on Wed, April 15, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Born on October 16, 1936 in Newton to the late Louise M. (DeAngelis) and Angelo O. Paolini. She was the loving sister of Angelo D. Paolini, Joseph J. Paolini, and Louise M. Paolini, all of Newton. She was also survived by one niece Louise P. Paolini of Newton, two nephews, Angelo Daniel Paolini of Newton and Joseph T. Paolini of Marlborough, and many great-nieces and nephews. Carol was a special person who left a special mark on everyone she met, especially those who got to know her well enough to see past her disabilities. Family came first to Carol and she came first to them; all of her life she was very well taken care of by her mother, until she passed away in 2002, and then her loving brother Joseph, and sister Louise with whom she lived. It was not until they were physically unable to care for her that they looked to others in her care giving. First was her home health aid/best friend Thelma Suero Heald Of Quincy who assisted in loving and caring for Carol for over 6 years. She then moved in to Care One with her sister Louise, where they were both very well taken care of by the nurses and staff. Throughout her life she loved going to their timeshare in Florida, houses in Mattapoisett, and their camp in Maine with family. She also loved playing cards, ice cream (yum yum), drawing/coloring, watching old western movies, bags that she could stuff with pages out of her brothers' books, and pencils she used as cigarettes. If she told you to "go home" it meant she really loved you! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care One At Newton Resident Council. 2101 Washington St., Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462. Due to COVID-19, there will be a small private graveside service initially. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020