BEVILLE, Caroline (Scarano) Age 92, a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. Caroline was the beloved wife of the late John A. Beville, devoted mother of Brian Beville & his wife Louise of Elgin, SC, Renee Gordon & her husband David of Boxford and the late Faye Austin of Houston, TX. Loving "Nana" of Justin Gordon, Jeremy Gordon & his wife Meredith Horwitz, Julie Planera & her husband Jason, Daniel Beville & his wife Shaye, Devin Beville, the late Ryan Beville, Sean Starke & his wife Jonica FitzMorris, Evan Starke & his wife Tammy, as well as her great-grandchildren Austin, Jackson, Austin, Aidan, Vera, Marina, Zelda and Emmet. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy (Buonomo) Scarano, dear sister of Anthony Scarano of Virginia Beach, VA, Henry Scarano of North Reading and the late Jennie Scarano. Caroline is also survived by her nieces, nephews and their families. Visiting Hours: In lieu of flowers, donations in Caroline's memory may be made to the Heart Warriors Foundation, 34 Partridge Run, Ayer, MA 01432 or donate online at www.heartwarriorfoundation.com Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus and for the safety of everyone, the Beville Family has decided to hold a private Service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020