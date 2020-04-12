|
COHEN, Caroline (Raines) Artist Created Illusions in Glass Carol Cohen, 81, passed away at her home in Cambridge on April 12, of lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris Raines and Mollie (Wallenstein) Kitt, and her brother, Paul Raines, all of Maryland. Born in Washington, D.C., she attended Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh before she met her future husband, Jerry Cohen, then a law student at George Washington University. They married in 1959 and both graduated from GWU in 1961. In 1970, she began her career as an artist, working first with paint, then clay, paper, vinyl, and steel before developing innovative techniques in stacked glass, which led to her work being placed in many prestigious international collections including the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. She retired from art in 2008 and devoted herself to growing vegetables and flowers in her garden in Little Compton, driving cross-country on biking and hiking trips in the off-season. She is survived by Jerry, her husband of 60 years, their children, Raines Cohen and his wife Betsy Morris, of Berkeley, California, and Annie "Raines" Cohen and her husband Paul Rishell and their daughter Vanessa of Newton, as well as sisters-in-law, Selma Woolf and Nicole Raines, nieces, Desta, Ariana, Shani, Noni, and Susie, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Services will be private, with a Celebration of Life planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any health-related .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020