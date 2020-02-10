|
DINSMORE, Caroline Caroline Dinsmore loved her home of Concord Massachusetts as a community to raise her family, to expand her curiosity for literature, history & nature/gardening, and to share her life with her wonderful friends. She arrived in Concord in the 60's with her husband, Dr. Paul Dinsmore (d. 2016), to start a family and left as a passionate member of this community, influencing many lives along the way. Caroline cherished her many roles in Concord. Whether it was Concord's garden club, the Concord Museum, or many other opportunities to share her love of this instrumental town. Caroline passed away on January 30th 2019, one week from her 90th birthday. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Nolan of Darien, CT, son Paul, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA, and many lovely friends from Concord. Services were already held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020