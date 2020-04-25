|
HAMILTON, Caroline (Acquaviva) Of Revere, on April 24, 2020, at the age of 90. Born in Saugus, MA on May 8, 1929 to the late Gaetano and Caroline (Cece) Acquaviva. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Hamilton and Vernon C. West, Sr. Devoted mother of Vernon West, Jr. and his wife Anne Marie of Peabody, Dana West and his wife Michele of NH, and the late Paul West. Dear sister of Jerry, Joseph "Pippi," Anthony, and Sebastian Acquaviva, Anna Musto, Rita Acquaviva, Esther Spagnola, and Josephine Triulzi. Cherished grandmother of Jacquelyn and her husband Nitai, Samantha, Vernon, III, Casey and her husband Adam, Deanna, Dana, Jr, Devon, Kim, Ronnie, Karen, Dale, Chase, Alexis and Dale. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all services will be held privately. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. We would like to thank everyone at the Chestnut Nursing Home for the special care that was given to Caroline, especially Amy Ryan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chestnut Nursing Home, 73 Chestnut St., Saugus, MA 01906. For guestbook please visit: buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020