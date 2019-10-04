|
SAMAS, Caroline J. (Reppucci) Of Glenview, IL, age 89, September 30, 2019, formerly of Revere. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Samas, loving mother of Beth Ann Huber and her husband, Bill of Glenview, IL, Maria Caruso and her husband, Ric of Wells, ME and Jane Santini and her husband, Glenn of Woburn, William Scarpa of Littleton and Robert Scarpa of Lakewood, CO, grandmother of Daniel and William Huber, Krista Maguire, Caroline Caruso Besedes, Lesley Ryan, Lindsay Moran, Rugo Santini, Michael Scarpa, Jill Gray, Carlo Scarpa and Candice Talbot, great-grandmother of 12, sister of Madeline Cefalo of CA and the late Carmen Mazza of Woburn. A Visitation will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Monday morning, October 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., Peabody at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. For directions and online guestbook please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 5, 2019