1/1
CAROLINE L. (LICHTENBERG) BLOOMFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLOOMFIELD, Caroline L. (Lichtenberg) Of Cambridge & Dedham, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Morton W. Bloomfield. Loving mother of Micah W. Bloomfield & his wife Nitza, Hanna E. Bloomfield & her husband Bob Karasov, and Sam Bloomfield & his wife Brynna. Devoted sister of Elizabeth Lehmann; and the late Alan Lichtenberg and Phillip Lichtenberg. Cherished grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of three. Caroline was a lifelong intellectual. She taught Anthropology and History at Buckingham, Browne and Nichols for close to twenty-five years. She loved teaching, and she never stopped learning. The consummate hostess, Caroline welcomed numerous Harvard and other faculty, students and visitors into her home for decades, where they enjoyed her cooking, conversation, and wit. We will always miss her company and her brilliance. Graveside services will take place on Thursday, August 27 at 2:00PM at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy in Caroline's memory may be donated to Maimonides School, Attn: Development Department, 34 Philbrick Road, Brookline, MA 02445. www.stanetskycanton.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Beth El Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
7818214600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved