BLOOMFIELD, Caroline L. (Lichtenberg) Of Cambridge & Dedham, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Morton W. Bloomfield. Loving mother of Micah W. Bloomfield & his wife Nitza, Hanna E. Bloomfield & her husband Bob Karasov, and Sam Bloomfield & his wife Brynna. Devoted sister of Elizabeth Lehmann; and the late Alan Lichtenberg and Phillip Lichtenberg. Cherished grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of three. Caroline was a lifelong intellectual. She taught Anthropology and History at Buckingham, Browne and Nichols for close to twenty-five years. She loved teaching, and she never stopped learning. The consummate hostess, Caroline welcomed numerous Harvard and other faculty, students and visitors into her home for decades, where they enjoyed her cooking, conversation, and wit. We will always miss her company and her brilliance. Graveside services will take place on Thursday, August 27 at 2:00PM at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy in Caroline's memory may be donated to Maimonides School, Attn: Development Department, 34 Philbrick Road, Brookline, MA 02445. www.stanetskycanton.com