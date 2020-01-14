|
AURELIO, Caroline M. "Carol" (Amicone) Formerly of N. Reading and Medford, Jan. 12, 2020. Wife of the late Luigi "Louie" Aurelio. Daughter of the late Luigi & Amelia (Campilio) Amicone. Beloved mother of Louis Aurelio & his wife Casey of Ipswich. Sister of the late Michael Amicone & his late wife Olga & the late Ann Marie McCaffrey & her surviving husband Richard. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews & cousins. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Carol's life in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Friday, Jan. 17th at 10:00am. Private interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 24 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02133, www.dav.org or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, www.dana-farber.org To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020