|
|
TACEY, Caroline M. (McNeil) Age 88, of Roslindale died on April 17, 2020 from the Covid-19 coronavirus, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Caroline was born in Boston to the late Simon and the late Margaret (McArthur) McNeil. She was a hardworking single mother, raising 3 children. She worked for the Metropolitan District Commission and for several boards of registration for the state of Massachusetts, including the Board of Medicine, where she communicated with doctors all over the world. She enjoyed working around her home and garden, cooking, spending time with her family, and serving strong black tea and good conversation after a meal. She married the love of her life, George Tacey, on May 2, 1987 and they spent 17 wonderful years together. They loved to travel, enjoyed many cruises together, and wintered in Vero Beach. Loving sister of Arthur NcNeil of Beverly, and 6 of her late siblings: Joseph McNeil, Edward McNeil, Sally Hanifin, Gerald McNeil, Leonard McNeil and Harold McNeil. Beloved wife of the late George Tacey. Loving mother of the late Diane Federico & her husband Joseph of Walpole, Nancy Mooney and her husband Robert of Webster, and Timothy Casey and his wife Tara of Roslindale. "Nona" leaves her grandchildren Melissa Mooney Walkonis and her husband Nicholas, Kimberly Duncan-Mooney and her wife Caitlyn, Michael Mooney and his girlfriend Allie, Matthew Federico and his wife Brianne, Kelly Federico Wilcox and her husband Andrew, Caroline Casey, Allison Casey and her boyfriend Benjamin, and her great-grandson Huxton Duncan-Mooney. She also leaves a brother-in-law Frank Hanifin and 2 sisters-in-law, Pat McNeil and Joan McNeil and many loving nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank all the healthcare workers, doctors, and nurses who cared for Caroline at The Armenian Nursing and Rehab Center, and The Faulkner Hospital. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Caroline to the and The Armenian Nursing and Rehab Center, 431 Pond Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guestbook, gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020