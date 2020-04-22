Boston Globe Obituaries
CAROLINE (VOTO) RANDALL

CAROLINE (VOTO) RANDALL Obituary
RANDALL, Caroline (Voto) Of Cambridge, April 21. Devoted wife of the late Irving Randall. Loving mother of Richard, Michael, John and his wife Debbie, Elaine Rapoza and her husband John, Joan Munro and her husband the late Brian, the late Janice Stepanik, Anthony and Robert Randall. Beloved grandmother of 14 and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Frances Travers, the late Mary DePietro and Elizabeth Voto. At this time Services will be private, but a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date in St. Francis Church, Cambridge. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
