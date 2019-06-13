WILLIAMSON, Caroline Of Peabody, formerly of Revere, on June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Williamson Sr. Devoted mother of John Williamson Jr. of FL and his late wife Mary, Mark Williamson and his wife Lois of NH, Dianne Champigny of Revere, Joan Regan of Peabody and her late husband Jack, Karen O'Neil of Peabody, James Williamson and his wife Margaret of CO, David Williamson and his wife Christina of Saugus and the late Christine Williamson. Cherished grandmother of Caryn, Catherine and her husband Anthony, Jared, Celina, Joshua, William, Alexandra, Christopher, Caitlin, and Cameron. Dear sister of Concordia Tarantino of Saugus and her late husband Steve, and Ann Marie Giannone of Revere. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 12:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital, 1 Autumn St. #731, Boston, MA 02215 or to , 75 Sylvan St. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book please visit



