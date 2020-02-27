Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CAROLYN A. (CONNOLLY) HOFF

HOFF, Carolyn A. (Connolly) Age 81, of Acton, died peacefully on February 24, 2020 in hospice care surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Paul T. Hoff, she is survived by her two sons, Stephen P. Hoff and his wife Kathryn Flinner of Lowell, Christopher P. Hoff and his wife Andrea of Chelmsford, three beloved grandchildren, Kyra Hoff of Chelmsford, Nicholas and Elizabeth Hoff of Lowell, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 4th 4-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5th at 11am in the Funeral Home. Burial will be private at a later date. Carolyn was a strong believer that we should all "do for the living" so in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . Some family favorites include hospice care, cancer research, local Boy Scouts of America groups, and Special Olympics.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
