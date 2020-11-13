O'KEEFE, Carolyn A. (Fields) Of Stoneham. Nov. 9. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. O'Keefe. Loving mother of Eileen M. Blake & husband Christopher of Billerica, Matthew G. O'Keefe & wife Maryann of Woburn and the late Robert P. O'Keefe. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, many brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by many siblings. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending the Visitation will be required to wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family. For obit/directions and guestbook, visit