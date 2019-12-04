|
PANCIOCCO, Carolyn A (GUIZZARDI) Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on December 3rd at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Francis R. of 41 years. Devoted mother of Richard P. of Hyde Park. Cherished sister of Virginia Costley and her late husband Thomas of Hanson, and Paul Guizzardi of Holbrook. Also survived by many loving neices and nephews, great-neices, great-nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Monday morining at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St Pius X Church at 10am. Visiting Hours Sunday evening from 4-7pm relatives and friends invited. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Homes Hyde Park (617) 361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019