FORD, Carolyn Ann (Milton) "Camie" Of Marion, Boston and Sarasota, FL passed away Friday, May 22nd, 2020, at the age of 77 after a long illness. She was a graduate of The Windsor School and George Washington University. She is survived by her husband, Albert F. Ford, II, four children: Jennifer Church Dwinell Scala, Elise Richardson Dwinell-Koves, Albert F. Ford, III, William Allen Ford, as well as three stepchildren: Darby Ford Valentini; Emily Ford Hinds; Andrew Albert Ford. Additionally, Camie is survived by three grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and a brother, Edward John Mitton of Reisterstown, MD. She was a fashion and jewelry designer, T.V. personality and gracious hostess, great skier, sailed the oceans, traveled the world and was the best mother any child could want. A late summer funeral is planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020