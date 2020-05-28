Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN FORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN ANN MITTON "CAMIE" FORD


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN ANN MITTON "CAMIE" FORD Obituary
FORD, Carolyn Ann Mitton "Camie" Of Marion, Boston and Sarasota, FL passed away Friday, May 22nd, 2020, at the age of 77 after a long illness. She was a graduate of The Windsor School and Wheaton College. She is the daughter of Edward Mitton and Carolyn Church Mitton. She is survived by her husband, Albert F. Ford, II, four children: Jennifer Church Dwinell Scala, Elise Richardson Dwinell-Koves, Albert F. Ford, III, William Allen Ford, as well as three stepchildren: Darby Ford Valentini, Emily Ford Hinds and Andrew Albert Ford. Additionally, Camie is survived by four grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and a brother, Edward John Mitton of Reisterstown, MD. She was a fashion and jewelry designer, T.V. personality published author and gracious hostess, great skier, sailed the oceans, traveled the world and was the best mother any child could want. A late summer funeral is planned.

View the online memorial for Carolyn Ann Mitton "Camie" FORD
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -