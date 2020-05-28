|
FORD, Carolyn Ann Mitton "Camie" Of Marion, Boston and Sarasota, FL passed away Friday, May 22nd, 2020, at the age of 77 after a long illness. She was a graduate of The Windsor School and Wheaton College. She is the daughter of Edward Mitton and Carolyn Church Mitton. She is survived by her husband, Albert F. Ford, II, four children: Jennifer Church Dwinell Scala, Elise Richardson Dwinell-Koves, Albert F. Ford, III, William Allen Ford, as well as three stepchildren: Darby Ford Valentini, Emily Ford Hinds and Andrew Albert Ford. Additionally, Camie is survived by four grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and a brother, Edward John Mitton of Reisterstown, MD. She was a fashion and jewelry designer, T.V. personality published author and gracious hostess, great skier, sailed the oceans, traveled the world and was the best mother any child could want. A late summer funeral is planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020