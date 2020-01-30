|
STEWART, Carolyn Bunn Loving wife, proud mother, skilled teacher, world traveler and avid bookworm, Carol Stewart, passed away on January 22, 2020, leaving the world a little less bright. For over thirty years as a first grade teacher and academic support coordinator, Carol guided young minds at Glen Urquhart School in Beverly Farms. Painstakingly lettered notes from students to Carol include statements such as "Thank you for teeching us reeding" "You always made me feel beter when I was down," and "You tot me haw to like books." Carol is survived by her two children, Katie and Paul, in whom she also instilled a love of words, and by Peter, her husband of thirty-three years, with whom she shared all her stories and travels. Carol attended Punahou School in Honolulu, graduated from Smith College, studied abroad in Paris, and was married in the Punahou Chapel to a musician who made her laugh. A celebration of life will be held at First Church Wenham on March 7 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Glen Urquhart School in the name of the Carol Stewart Memorial Scholarship Fund.
