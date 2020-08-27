McHALE, Carolyn C. Carol McHale of Newton Centre and Osterville, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. Born in Cambridge, she was a lifelong Newton resident. She was predeceased by her father, John P. Curley; her mother, Alice Louise (née Murphy) Curley; her two brothers, the Honorable John P. Curley Jr.; and Richard L. Curley, Esq.; her sister-in-law, Margaret M. Dunn; and her beloved husband of 62 years, John J. McHale. Carol graduated from Newton High and was awarded an athletic scholarship by the University of Michigan, a rare honor for a woman in those days. With the war on, she chose to marry her high school sweetheart instead, a happy decision that began their true partnership. She returned to her education some twenty-five years later, attending Newton Junior College for nursing, receiving her Bachelor's of Science and Master's Degree in Nursing Education from Boston College (where her father had been Director of Athletics for nearly forty years). A passionate believer in and advocate for public health, Carol dedicated her bright spirit to students and patients alike for many years. She retired from nursing to help her husband, John, start the family business, Eastern Litho Products, Inc. Together they embarked on this entrepreneurial adventure which still thrives after over 40 years. What did she love? – gardening, painting, bridge, crosswords, book club, baking, dancing. She was a fun, accomplished doubles player at Lakewood Tennis Club in Newton Highlands – with a strong backcourt game to complement her husband's competitive net game. She was a sought after golf partner, enjoying weekend rounds with family and friends at Cummaquid Golf Club in Yarmouth Port – always cheering on her competitors. Her first love, though, was her family, which she kept ever close and raised up in her joyful, optimistic and righteous arms. She leaves four children, John J. McHale Jr. and his wife, Charlene, of Santa Ana, California, Jeanne L. Camin and her husband, James H. Anderson, of Osterville, Carolyn McHale and her husband, Lawrence W. Plitch, of Newton Lower Falls, and Susan McHale and her partner, David Gladstone, of Newton Centre; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Martha H. Curley of Osterville, to live as she did, as best they can, to be kind, generous and strong. Last to leave Dowses Beach in her beloved Osterville – we can see her now, tanned, with that gorgeous smile, brilliant white hair, walking home, planning supper, and commenting on her good fortune. Carol and her husband, John, are interned together at the Holyhood Cemetery in Chestnut Hill. Father Anthony Cusack of Saint Christopher Parish, Dorchester, presided at the private burial service. Donations may be made in Carol's honor to José Andrés' World Central Kitchen.