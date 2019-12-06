|
|
MATHERS, Carolyn Campbell Age 94, of Brockton, died peacefully at home on November 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She suffered from Alzheimer's disease for the final fifteen years of her life. Carolyn was for sixty-nine years the beloved wife of Cortland Ainsworth Mathers, a Brockton attorney and Superior Court judge. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the elder of two daughters of Edmund and Mary (English) Campbell.
Carolyn attended Brockton public schools, graduating in 1944 from Brockton High School and continuing her education at Wellesley College where she received a B.A. in Psychology in 1948. She worked at the Boston Public Library before starting her family.
Carolyn was a proud and active member of the Brockton community her entire life, working as a literacy volunteer, teaching parenting skills for the Department of Social Services to mothers in danger of losing custody of their children, and serving as a volunteer probation officer. She thrived as a member of the Fortnightly Club, the Wellesley College Club, the Charity Guild, the Conference of Catholics and Jews, the Brockton Interracial Committee, the Boston Athenaeum, Fuller Craft Museum, and Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She was a passionate reader and particularly enjoyed traveling the world with her husband.
Carolyn is survived by her children Christina Mathers and her husband Richard Suter of Brookline, Christopher C. Mathers and his partner James Riley of Brockton, Carrie Mathers -Kurland and her husband Dr. David Kurland of Bristol, Rhode Island, Cortland A. Mathers, Jr. of Framingham, Craig Mathers and his late wife Maria Griffin of Boston, and the Honorable Edmund "Chuck" Mathers and his wife Susan of Easton; eleven grandchildren, Morgan Suter, Rachel Suter and her husband Renaud, Cate Suter and her husband Todd, Carrie Robbins and her husband Hugh, Cortland Mathers-Suter and his fianc?e Claire Defouw, Micaela and Claudia Kurland, Kevin and Lilly Mathers, and Christina Carrie and Nicollette Mathers; and 8 great-grandchildren, Olivier and Sebastien Suter-Ternynck, Rachel Suter, Charlotte, Cortland, and Jack Borenstein, and Cortland and Cecilia Robbins. She also leaves her sister, Joyce Horton, of Nantucket and her cousin, Clare Chapman, of Norwalk, CT. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Heidy Suriel, Dodi Doherty, Anne Marie Robey, and Miladis Jimenez for the love, care, and many good laughs they provided Carolyn as her strength waned.
A private Burial has taken place. Donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to the Charity Guild, Inc., P. O. Box 4856, Brockton, MA 02303-4856 or the Brockton Public Library Foundation, P. O. Box 202, Brockton, MA 02303.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019