HALLORAN, Carolyn (Miles) Dreher Died peacefully on her 97th birthday, on August 20, 2019, in Wayland, following a period of declining health. She was born in Wakefield on August 20, 1922, the daughter of the late Harold F. Miles and Eleanor (Scoboria) Miles. Carolyn was the wife of the late George R. Dreher who died in 1943 and the late Edward F. Halloran who died in 1995. She was the beloved mother of Patricia A. Halloran of Newfane, VT; Edward M. Halloran of Southborough and the late George R. Dreher who died on August 11, 2011. She was the sister of Barbara M. Brock and Donald S. Miles. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces, and 2 nephews. Carolyn has been a resident of Wayland for over 62 years. She received her AS from Bradford Junior College and was a member of Sigma Kappa at Tufts University. For many years, she was associated with the Wayland School Department in various positions. At the request of her family, all services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019