Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN BARTLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN F. BARTLETT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROLYN F. BARTLETT Obituary
BARTLETT, Carolyn F. Of Rowley, formerly of Lynnfield, May 9. Sister of Harold Bartlett of Haverhill and Philip Bartlett & wife Carol of Lynnfield. Also survived by nieces & nephews: Craig and Kayle Bartlett, Lisa Strickland, & Emily Bartlett, as well as many dear friends. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday from 4-7pm with Military Funeral Honors to be rendered at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923. For obit/guestbook,

mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now