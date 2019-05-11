|
BARTLETT, Carolyn F. Of Rowley, formerly of Lynnfield, May 9. Sister of Harold Bartlett of Haverhill and Philip Bartlett & wife Carol of Lynnfield. Also survived by nieces & nephews: Craig and Kayle Bartlett, Lisa Strickland, & Emily Bartlett, as well as many dear friends. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday from 4-7pm with Military Funeral Honors to be rendered at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923. For obit/guestbook,
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019