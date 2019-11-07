Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN DOHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN F. DOHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN F. DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Carolyn F. Age 89, of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, died November 6. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Doherty, whom she married in 1956.

She was born in Westbrook, Maine, July 7, 1930, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Harrigan) Fortin.

Carolyn was a teacher, volunteered for many years with the Women's Community Committee in Norwood, and was a longtime member of the Walpole Women's Club.

She was an avid reader, a lifelong learner and had a deep appreciation of culture and the arts.

She was the devoted mother of Anne Marie Doherty and her husband Steve Yoder of Boulder, Colorado, Stephen Doherty and his wife Linda of Franklin and Martin Doherty and his wife Mary of Scarborough, Maine.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael, Robert and Sarah Doherty.

Services will be private.

Donations in Carolyn's name can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.

Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -