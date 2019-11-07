|
DOHERTY, Carolyn F. Age 89, of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, died November 6. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Doherty, whom she married in 1956.
She was born in Westbrook, Maine, July 7, 1930, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Harrigan) Fortin.
Carolyn was a teacher, volunteered for many years with the Women's Community Committee in Norwood, and was a longtime member of the Walpole Women's Club.
She was an avid reader, a lifelong learner and had a deep appreciation of culture and the arts.
She was the devoted mother of Anne Marie Doherty and her husband Steve Yoder of Boulder, Colorado, Stephen Doherty and his wife Linda of Franklin and Martin Doherty and his wife Mary of Scarborough, Maine.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael, Robert and Sarah Doherty.
Services will be private.
Donations in Carolyn's name can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019