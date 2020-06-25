|
PROCOPIO, Carolyn F. (Corbett) – Of Woburn, Wednesday, June 24th. Beloved wife of the late Frank V. "Parker" Procopio. Loving stepmother of Lorraine McDevitt of CT. Dear sister of Alice Hawley of Woburn, Sally Downes of Atkinson, NH, Lillian Donovan, her husband Dan of NC, Frank Corbett, his wife Cathy of Kittery, ME and the late James Corbett, Marie Thorstensen and Helen McAllister. Cherished step-grandmother of John, James, and Michael McDevitt and Kelly Hooker. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020