Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN PROCOPIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN F. (CORBETT) PROCOPIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN F. (CORBETT) PROCOPIO Obituary
PROCOPIO, Carolyn F. (Corbett) – Of Woburn, Wednesday, June 24th. Beloved wife of the late Frank V. "Parker" Procopio. Loving stepmother of Lorraine McDevitt of CT. Dear sister of Alice Hawley of Woburn, Sally Downes of Atkinson, NH, Lillian Donovan, her husband Dan of NC, Frank Corbett, his wife Cathy of Kittery, ME and the late James Corbett, Marie Thorstensen and Helen McAllister. Cherished step-grandmother of John, James, and Michael McDevitt and Kelly Hooker. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -