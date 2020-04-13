|
WILCOX, Carolyn G. Former Organist, St. Mark's Church, Burlington Age 85, of Lexington, formerly of Burlington, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was the wife of the late Paul Edgar Wilcox. Born in Southbridge, she was the daughter of the late Lynwood and Madeline Greeley. Raised in Southbridge and Wareham, she graduated from Wareham High School. Mrs. Wilcox was organist for 28 years at St. Mark's Church in Burlington. Mrs. Wilcox was a member of The Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society (EMCATOS). She is survived by her children, Mark Wilcox and his wife Lynn of Clinton, Steven Wilcox and his wife Skippy of Wareham, Scott Wilcox and his wife Deborah of Bowie, MD, Kimberly Wilcox of Haverhill, and Christopher Wilcox and his wife Margeaux of Deerfield, FL, and her sisters, Shirley Bumpus of Wareham and Sue Anzaldi of ME, and her grandchildren, Hailey, Skylar, Lenex and Maddex. She was predeceased by her brother, the late Linwood Greeley, Jr. Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, WAREHAM. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020