COLE, Carolyn J. Of Falmouth, formerly of Needham, on Oct 6, 2020. She is survived by her children Alison Huff, John Gerry and Robin Gerry, son-in-law Philip Coveney, her four grandchildren Erik Haynes, Tyler Coveney, Brett Coveney and Corinne Coveney and her great-grandson Konrad Haynes. She is also survived by her sisters Nancy Lambert and Jan Cole-Stryker and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. To share a memory of Carolyn, or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201