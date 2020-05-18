|
|
HANSEN, Carolyn "Carnie" J. (DeLong) Of Woburn, May 14th, at the age of 72. Loving mother of Cheri Dennett, her husband Ed Dennett and the late Scott Vasquezi, his wife Nicole. Adored grandmother of Anthony Vasquezi, Marlie and Parker Dennett. Dear sister of Paul H. DeLong, his wife Pam. Cherished aunt of Farrah Stohner and Valinda Neely. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020