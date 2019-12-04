|
GANSHIRT , CAROLYN J. (STRUZZIERO)(NARDONE) Of Billerica, formerly of Arlington and Somerville, Dec. 3, Carolyn J. (Struzziero)(Nardone) Ganshirt. Beloved wife of William Ganshirt and the late Louis J. Nardone. Mother of Ralph Nardone and Janet Preston of Billerica, Richard Nardone of Chelmsford and Susan Rondeau of Dracut. Sister of Robert Struzziero of Scituate and the late Theodore, Angelo and Alexander Struzziero and Ralph Stevens. Grandmother of Stephen and David Nardone of NY, Michael Preston of Stoneham, Brian Preston of Chicopee, Christopher Nardone of Northborough, Andrea Cabrera of Miami, FL and Nicole and Derek Rondeau of Dracut. Great-grandmother of John and Matthew Preston of Stoneham, Joshua Nardone of Northborough and Jhonniel, Richie and Enrique Cabrera of Miami, FL. A Funeral Service will be held Friday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICS at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or at www.caredimensions.org Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019