SALVUCCI, Carolyn J. Of Wrentham, formerly of Waltham, November 4, 2020. Daughter of the late Peter E. and Jean C. (Sullivan) Salvucci. Sister of Peter E. Salvucci (Susan) of Milford and the late Joseph P. Salvucci, Jr. Aunt of Lauren Dwyer (Wesley), Matthew Salvucci (Taylor) and Scott Salvucci (Kara); great-aunt of Ava, Megan, Alice, Lincoln, Donovan and Ryan. Family and friends will honor and remember Carolyn's life by gathering on Saturday, November 7th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham.