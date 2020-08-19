Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nickerson Funeral Home
77 Eldredge Park Way
Orleans, MA 02653
(508) 255-0259
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN THAYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN J. THAYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN J. THAYER Obituary
THAYER, Carolyn J. Age 79, of Milton and East Orleans, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Barbara (Jordan) Thayer.

Carolyn grew up and graduated high school in East Providence, RI. She went on to graduate from Mass General School of Nursing. She worked her entire career at MA General Hospital, becoming the Director of Admissions. Upon her retirement, she split her time between Milton and East Orleans.

Carolyn will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. She was always a natural caregiver.

She is survived by her loving brother John Thayer and nephew Townsend Thayer, both of Milton, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to MGH: Institute of Health Professions, 36 1st Ave., Charleston, MA 02129. Services will be announced at a later date, pending outcome of future Covid-19 restrictions. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -