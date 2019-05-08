KIRADJIEFF, Carolyn Jobes Age 83, longtime resident of Wayland, MA, died peacefully at her home on May 7, 2019. Carolyn was born in Newton, MA on May 19, 1935, graduated from Newton High School, and received a BA from Mount Holyoke College in 1957. Carolyn volunteered countless hours for her alma mater over the years, and chaired their 60th college reunion in 2017. Carolyn was a talented musician, a fan of the opera, and a devoted cello player. Prior to her husband's passing, they spent their 55 years of marriage singing in various choruses, and loved sharing their musical talent and passion for life with those around them. Carolyn loved traveling the world and was always happiest making wonderful memories with her families and friends. Carolyn leaves behind her two children, Laura Kiradjieff Goode and her husband Chip of Wayland, MA and Jupiter, FL, and Dean Edward Kiradjieff and his wife Diane, of Charlotte, NC, as well as five grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JDRF, to continue research on finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, a cause near and dear to her heart. Please visit jdrf.org and select 'Memorial Donation'.



