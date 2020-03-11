|
|
FOPIANO, Carolyn L. (Dunleavy) A lifelong resident of Charlestown, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was 86 years old. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Fopiano. Loving mother of Edward M. Fopiano and his wife Antonetta of Hingham and the late James A. "Jimmy" Fopiano and Mary Anne Fopiano. Also survived by her loving grandchildren, Jessica, Kristen, Hannah, John, Matteo, Nicky and Julian. Visitation for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8:30-9:30AM, in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown, at 10AM. Her Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. For directions and online condolences,
www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020