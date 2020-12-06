1/
CAROLYN L. (GUARAGNA) RODWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RODWELL, Carolyn L. (Guaragna) Of Burlington, formerly of South Boston, December 5. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Rosanne Lennartson of Burlington & her late husband Roger, Jimmy of Burlington, John of Burlington, Matthew & his wife Tes of Fountain Hills, AZ, and Kimberly Pasciuto & her husband Michael of Burlington. Sister of Patricia Herda of Burlington, the late Vennie Cameron, and Louis Guaragna. Grandmother of Courtney Lennartson, Kendra Rowe, Kevin, Anthony, Cam, & Ethan Rodwell, and Sabrina & Mikey Pasciuto. Great-grandmother of Gavin Lennartson and Brooke Farrell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Malachy Church in St. Veronica Parish, www.stveronicama.org 99 Bedford St., Burlington, on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at noon. Services will conclude with a Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org For obituary, online guestbook, video tribute, and live stream of the Funeral Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Malachy Church in St. Veronica Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 6, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of CAROLYN L. (GUARAGNA) RODWELL. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
December 6, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of CAROLYN L. (GUARAGNA) RODWELL. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
December 6, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of CAROLYN L. (GUARAGNA) RODWELL. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brian Jenrette
December 6, 2020
Mrs Rodwell was a loving woman. She always welcomed us in her home. I always enjoyed seeing her. We would talk and laugh unless we needed a talking to which we got when needed. Of course her wonderful cooking was always appreciated and she enjoyed feeding all of us. I will always remember her fondly. Rest In Peace with your husband in heaven.
Paul & Lisa Bordonaro
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved