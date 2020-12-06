RODWELL, Carolyn L. (Guaragna) Of Burlington, formerly of South Boston, December 5. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Rosanne Lennartson of Burlington & her late husband Roger, Jimmy of Burlington, John of Burlington, Matthew & his wife Tes of Fountain Hills, AZ, and Kimberly Pasciuto & her husband Michael of Burlington. Sister of Patricia Herda of Burlington, the late Vennie Cameron, and Louis Guaragna. Grandmother of Courtney Lennartson, Kendra Rowe, Kevin, Anthony, Cam, & Ethan Rodwell, and Sabrina & Mikey Pasciuto. Great-grandmother of Gavin Lennartson and Brooke Farrell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Malachy Church in St. Veronica Parish, www.stveronicama.org
99 Bedford St., Burlington, on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at noon. Services will conclude with a Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
For obituary, online guestbook, video tribute, and live stream of the Funeral Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.