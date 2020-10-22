SVENSSON, Carolyn L. "Pat" On October 18, 2020, at age 84, after a lengthy and remarkably courageous battle. Pat grew up in the Boston area, the daughter of the late Fred and Joyes Bonaccorso. She worked as a salesperson for a steel manufacturing and distribution company near Boston and was featured in a 1972 Boston Globe article as a trailblazer for women in traditionally male-dominated businesses.



Pat is survived by Karl, her loving husband of 63 years who was by her side when she passed. Prior to retiring to Florida in 2014, they had traveled the world extensively for both business and pleasure, and Pat had a particular affection for Asian art, culture, and people.



In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her loving sister, Roberta Hurley and her husband, John, of Quincy, MA; and was predeceased by her brother, Walter Wernig. She was the beloved aunt of Karen Svensson of Escondido, CA, Robert Svensson & Cheryl Killoran of Worcester, MA, Richard & Janice Svensson of Magnolia, MA, Christopher & Christina Hurley of Arlington, MA, Karen (Hurley) & Timothy Walsh of Quincy, MA, Daniel Hurley & Kerry of Quincy, MA, Linda (Svensson) & Larry Gable, Mark & Suzanne Svensson, and Carol (Svensson) & Jerry Jenkins, all of Columbus, OH. In addition to her nieces and nephews and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews, there are many, many more people who lovingly call her Auntie Pat.



Pat touched the lives of everyone she met with her warm smile, her heartfelt concern, her love, and her sense of humor. Heaven is now a richer place, just as Pat enriched the lives of those she touched.



A Memorial Service will be held at the National Cemetery on Cape Cod, at a later date, when her ashes will be comingled with those of her husband, Karl, in much the same way that this couple has been inseparable during life.



