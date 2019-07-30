Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-6322
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
770 Salem St.
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN BENCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN M. (SINGELAIS) BENCIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN M. (SINGELAIS) BENCIC Obituary
BENCIC, Carolyn M. (Singelais) Of Malden, unexpectedly, July 29th. Devoted wife of Richard D. Bencic. Beloved mother of Stacey Bencic of Lynn, Chelly Bencic Vincent of Beverly and Richard D. Bencic, Jr. and Kenneth Bencic both of Malden. Brother of Lawrence Singelais of FL and the late Alfred, Clifford and Edward Singelais. Cherished grandmother of Krystall and Ashley Vincent. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street, (Maplewood Square) MALDEN, on Saturday, August 3rd at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden at 10 AM. Visiting Hours in the Carroll Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8 PM. Committal Services will be private. Carroll Funeral Home

781-322-6322

www.carrollfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll Funeral Home
Download Now