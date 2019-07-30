|
BENCIC, Carolyn M. (Singelais) Of Malden, unexpectedly, July 29th. Devoted wife of Richard D. Bencic. Beloved mother of Stacey Bencic of Lynn, Chelly Bencic Vincent of Beverly and Richard D. Bencic, Jr. and Kenneth Bencic both of Malden. Brother of Lawrence Singelais of FL and the late Alfred, Clifford and Edward Singelais. Cherished grandmother of Krystall and Ashley Vincent. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street, (Maplewood Square) MALDEN, on Saturday, August 3rd at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden at 10 AM. Visiting Hours in the Carroll Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8 PM. Committal Services will be private. Carroll Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019