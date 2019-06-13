Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Glade Cemetery
Lowell St
Wakefield, MA
CAROLYN M. (KIEVENAAR) BOHLING

CAROLYN M. (KIEVENAAR) BOHLING Obituary
BOHLING, Carolyn M. (Kievenaar) Of Wakefield, June 12. Beloved wife of John C. Bohling. Sister of Ruth Kievennar of Largo, FL, William Kievennar of Greenfield, MA and the late Jane Keene & late husband Darrell. Also survived by nieces: Julie Peach & husband William and Kathryn Marcus & husband Scott, all of Marblehead, and nephew, Peter Horne of Salem. Graveside Service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield on Tuesday at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday from 3-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aleppo Shriners Transportation Fund, 99 Fordham Road, Wilmington, MA 01887-0578. For obit/direction & guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019
