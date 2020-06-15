Boston Globe Obituaries
CAROLYN M. (CARLSTROM) CHAPELL


1929 - 2020
CHAPELL, Carolyn M. (Carlstrom) Age 90 of Holden, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Harry F. Chapell, Jr. Mother of Bob and wife Robin Chapell of Foxborough, MA, Karen Hicks of Holden, MA, grandmother of Jen and her fiancé Bryan, Becky, Melanie and her husband Ricardo, Ryan and his wife Theresa, Stephanie and her husband Andy, Kristel and her husband James, Jeremy and his wife Audrey and Andrew and his wife Paige, great-grandmother of Sarah, Nathan, Anna, Gemma, Junia, Abigail, Wendy, Lorraine, James, Ricardo, Izzy, Aaron and Caroline. Carolyn was predeceased by her daughter, Wendy Lee Pendleton, son-in-law Kenneth Pendleton, son-in-law Paul Hicks and grandson-in-law Derek. Services will be private for the family. Gift's in Carolyn's name may be made to Tower Hill Botanic Garden, 11 French Drive, Boylston, MA 01505. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343

Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
