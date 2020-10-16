1/1
CAROLYN (SWAN) PURTELL
1937 - 2020-10-11
PURTELL, Carolyn (Swan) Age 82, of Dartmouth, MA, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford. She was the loving wife of Joseph W. Purtell, to whom she had been married for 57 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Joseph S. Purtell and his wife Gwen of Beverly, Regina Purtell of Dartmouth and Gregory M. Purtell and his wife Krista of Danvers, five grandchildren, Conor, Joey, Avery, Kiana, and Jenny Purtell, and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was the mother of the late Thomas A. Purtell, and sister of the late Genevieve Benvenuto. Her Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Dartmouth, 230 Russells Mills Rd., DARTMOUTH, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 2 pm in St. Julie Billiart Parish, 494 Slocum Rd., Dartmouth. Her Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Mass Audubon's Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary, 1280 Horseneck Rd., Westport, MA 02790 or www.massaudubon.org/allenspond For directions, full obituary or to send an online tribute, please visit www.waring-sullivan.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home Of Memorial Tribute
230 Russells Mills Rd
Dartmouth, MA 02748
(508) 993-0440
