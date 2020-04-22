|
GRAHAM, Carolyn Ruth (Emery) Age 82, of Wakefield, April 9, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late Michael F. Graham. Cherished daughter of the late Walter E. and Edythe K. (Anderson) Emery. Devoted mother of Cheryl A. Lutcza and her husband Michael of Pepperell, Nancy A. Shannon of New Bedford, and Kathleen J. Keegan of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of six grandchildren, Michele N. Straitiff and Sean M. Lutcza, both of Pepperell, Brittany B. Keegan of Cranston, RI, Jason M. Lutcza of Pepperell, Elizabeth (formerly Jeremy) Keegan of Wakefield, and the late Samantha L. Keegan of Wakefield. Caring great-grandmother of Shaunessey A. Straitiff and Scarlett E. Straitiff. Also survived by her sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was raised in Medford, where she met her soulmate, Michael, to whom she was happily married for 48 years, prior to his death in 2005. They were loving and giving parents, raising their children in Medford, and found great joy in spending time with their family at Disneyworld, Sebago Lake in ME and Cold Springs Resort in NH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carolyn's name to the Disabled American Veterans Memorial Program, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301or www.DAV.org Given the current restrictions due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life and Interment will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, MA 02155. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020