|
|
LAHANAS, Carolyn Ruth (Spalding) Age 91, of Harvard, formerly of Leominster, Oct. 1, 2019. Carol is survived by her children: James R. Lahanas of Harvard; Jayne C. (Lahanas) Rowe and husband Thomas, also of Harvard; Kathryn J. Mallow of Orange Park, Florida; Kenneth J. Lahanas of Austin, TX; Karl R. Lahanas of Stow. Also leaves her brother, Eliot (Al) Spalding and wife Sue of Freeport, ME, and three grandsons: Jordan K. Lahanas, Tyler R. Lahanas, and Matthew P. Rowe. Predeceased by her husband, Constantine (Gus) Lahanas. Born in Fitchburg, daughter of the late Roland and Esther (Amsden) Spalding. Graduate of Leominster H.S. 1946 and received her Business Degree from Boston University in 1950. Visiting Hours Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, (Rt. 111), ACTON, MA 01720. Urn burial is pending, day and time TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bustins and Bay Foundation, Inc. (c/o Baker Braverman & Barbadoro, P.C., 300 Crown Colony Drive #500, Quincy, MA 02169), or the Harvard Council on Aging, Harvard, Massachusetts, 01451. For her life story, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019