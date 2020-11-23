FUTRELLE, Carolyn S. Formerly of Newton, MA, passed away October 9, 2020 in Hastings on Hudson, NY. Born in 1939 in Bath, NY to Carolyn Zoe (Smith) and Marshal Logan Scott, Carolyn Elizabeth Scott grew up in Baldwin, NY and Chicago, IL. She graduated from Carleton College in 1961 and met her husband Robert P. Futrelle in Cambridge, MA the following year. After living briefly in California, Colorado and Chicago's Hyde Park, Carolyn and Bob settled in Urbana, IL to raise their three children. They later returned to the Boston area and lived in Newton for 30 years. Carolyn worked at Northeastern University in the office of research development before retiring in 2009. She is survived by her husband; her children David S. Futrelle of Chicago, IL, Joseph M. Futrelle of Falmouth, MA, and Genevieve Z. Futrelle of Hastings on Hudson, NY; two grandchildren; and her brothers Thomas M. Scott and James W. Scott. Carolyn had a deep affection for the seashore, especially the beaches of Cape Cod. She loved to swim. She loved classical music, the fine arts, and literature. She was a talented cellist, dressmaker and artist. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is remembered for her wit, intelligence, and warm and welcoming home. Throughout her life, she exemplified kindness, generosity and patience. She lived her life with dignity and grace and will be forever missed. An in-person memorial service will be planned at a later date.