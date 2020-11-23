1/1
CAROLYN S. FUTRELLE
1939 - 2020-10-09
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FUTRELLE, Carolyn S. Formerly of Newton, MA, passed away October 9, 2020 in Hastings on Hudson, NY. Born in 1939 in Bath, NY to Carolyn Zoe (Smith) and Marshal Logan Scott, Carolyn Elizabeth Scott grew up in Baldwin, NY and Chicago, IL. She graduated from Carleton College in 1961 and met her husband Robert P. Futrelle in Cambridge, MA the following year. After living briefly in California, Colorado and Chicago's Hyde Park, Carolyn and Bob settled in Urbana, IL to raise their three children. They later returned to the Boston area and lived in Newton for 30 years. Carolyn worked at Northeastern University in the office of research development before retiring in 2009. She is survived by her husband; her children David S. Futrelle of Chicago, IL, Joseph M. Futrelle of Falmouth, MA, and Genevieve Z. Futrelle of Hastings on Hudson, NY; two grandchildren; and her brothers Thomas M. Scott and James W. Scott. Carolyn had a deep affection for the seashore, especially the beaches of Cape Cod. She loved to swim. She loved classical music, the fine arts, and literature. She was a talented cellist, dressmaker and artist. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is remembered for her wit, intelligence, and warm and welcoming home. Throughout her life, she exemplified kindness, generosity and patience. She lived her life with dignity and grace and will be forever missed. An in-person memorial service will be planned at a later date.

View the online memorial for Carolyn S. FUTRELLE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved