CAROLYN (CLARK) THIBAULT

CAROLYN (CLARK) THIBAULT Obituary
THIBAULT, Carolyn (Clark) Of Cambridge and Manomet, died peacefully surrounded by her family on October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel M. Loving mother of Michelle Silva and her husband Richard, Kathleen Buck and her husband Jeff, all of Seekonk. Devoted grandmother of Richard Jr. and Daniel Silva. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carolyn's family would like to thank Dr. Sarah Slater, her oncology team, and the nurses in the oncology clinic at the Mt. Auburn Hospital for their compassion and support in caring for Carolyn. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Tuesday, Oct.15 at 10am. Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., Cambridge at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-7pm. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Carolyn's memory to Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St., Seekonk, MA 02771. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
