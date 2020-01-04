Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARROLL CONRAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARROLL L. CONRAD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARROLL L. CONRAD Obituary
CONRAD, Carroll L. Of East Walpole, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Anne (Smith) Conrad. Loving father of Brian Conrad of East Walpole and Laura Howell & her husband Robert of Sandown, NH. Cherished grandfather of Megan Howell of NH. Devoted brother of Allan Conrad of FL and Penelope Kramer of VA. He was predeceased by his siblings; Ralph Conrad, Merrill Conrad, Gereen Gibbs, Lillian Bailey, Ina Marchand, Calvin Conrad, Vernon Conrad, Caroline Conrad, and Dolores Conrad. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Tuesday, January 7 at 11AM at Highland Cemetery, 320 Winter Street, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4-7PM at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Carroll L. CONRAD
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARROLL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -