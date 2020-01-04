|
|
CONRAD, Carroll L. Of East Walpole, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Anne (Smith) Conrad. Loving father of Brian Conrad of East Walpole and Laura Howell & her husband Robert of Sandown, NH. Cherished grandfather of Megan Howell of NH. Devoted brother of Allan Conrad of FL and Penelope Kramer of VA. He was predeceased by his siblings; Ralph Conrad, Merrill Conrad, Gereen Gibbs, Lillian Bailey, Ina Marchand, Calvin Conrad, Vernon Conrad, Caroline Conrad, and Dolores Conrad. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Tuesday, January 7 at 11AM at Highland Cemetery, 320 Winter Street, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4-7PM at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Carroll L. CONRAD
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020