|
|
LOWENSTEIN, Carroll M. Of Arlington, at age 89, November 14th. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Barbara A. Lowenstein. Loving father of Lynne A. Lowenstein of Arlington, Carroll M. Lowenstein, Jr. of Arlington, and John W. Lowenstein and his wife Christine of Winchester. Loving grandfather of Peter J. Mee and his wife Allison, William J. Lowenstein, James J. Lowenstein and Harry J. Lowenstein. Brother of the late William Lowenstein and Murlyn Buckley. Born in 1929 to William and Marie Lowenstein in Malden, MA, Mr. Lowenstein attended Malden High School, The Huntington School, and Harvard College. He excelled as quarterback and captain of the Harvard Football Team, holding numerous passing records for decades. His loyalty to and support of Harvard football was unwavering. He served for many years as chairman of The Friends of Harvard Football and could be found with friends and family at almost every game at Harvard Stadium in Section 37, Row PP, Seat 1. He was inducted into the Malden High School Golden Tornado Club Hall of Fame and The Harvard Varsity Club Hall of Fame. He was past president of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Eastern Massachusetts Chapter, and a longtime member of The Gridiron Club of Boston and Winchester Country Club. Mr. Lowenstein proudly served in the Army of the United States during the Korean War. As the owner of a janitorial and security guard business in the 1970's, Mr. Lowenstein employed more than 500 people, providing services to many downtown Boston office buildings as well as Fenway Park. Later in life, he was a consultant specializing in what he referred to as "the timely treatment of urgent financial and operating problems." He was a highly respected and intelligent businessman and an extremely ethical entrepreneur who thoroughly enjoyed solving problems and giving advice to others to help them succeed – especially when the advice was directed toward Lynne, Carroll, John, and Pete. "FOCUS" was his favorite word of wisdom. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Tuesday to his Funeral Mass at 10:00am in Saint Agnes Church. Interment to follow at St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 16, 2019